Not Available

Two 20-something best friends just moved from Indiana to Los Angeles to start cool new jobs, but can’t agree on how to socially engage in their new city. Rob is eager to embrace the L.A.scene and meet new people who aren’t looking down at their smart phones or laptops. Evan, however, prefers to socialize online at home in his underwear, web-chatting and playing poker with his Hoosier buddies Mike, Sully and Farhad just a keystroke away. Meanwhile, Rob’s had enough of iChatting, and naively posts a flyer seeking new friends on the coffee house bulletin board, despite Evan’s warning that no good can come from meeting strangers in person. Soon the calls start rolling in, some with potential, some just disturbing, and Rob and a reluctant Evan embark on what will be a series of the most epic adventures – and disasters – of their lives.