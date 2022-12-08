Friendly Fire

Not Available

Lawyer KAM JO-JAN (Michael Tse) and Director of Public Prosecutions FONG TIN-LAM (Tavia Yeung) used to be cohabiting lovers, but ended up separating due to a failed marriage proposal. Fate has it when JO-JAN makes a job transition to take a position of Prosecutor, resulting in the two working under the same roof once again. With their distinctly different approaches in handling cases, plus the interference of a new secretary CHUK SHEUNG-YUET (Grace Wong), the already severe crisis in their relationship has been pushed to the edge to an unredeemable state. Though JO-JAN is still perturbed by the refusal of his marriage proposal, TIN-LAM actually has something rarely known to the others. On the other hand, an orphan KAM PO-TI (Sammy Leung), who was adopted by JO-JAN’s father KAM PO-CHEUNG (Benz Hui), and JO-JAN are as close as biological brothers. As a detective of the Criminal Investigation Department, PO-TI frequently cooperates with JO-JAN. During an operation, he gets to know an undercover detective NGAI MEI-SUN (Sharon Chan). Though the pair are completely incompatible with each other, they do acquire the other’s strengths to offset their own deficiencies. Furthermore, PO-TI initiates to pursue MEI-SUN regardless of his own lot or the fact she has already a fiancé. As each of them is hesitating over their future, a murder case involving a wealthy businesswoman PONG TIT-SUM (Alice Chan) makes them go through an arduous and fierce journey all together.