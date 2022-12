Not Available

Some Koreans and ex-pats who love Korea as much as the Koreans join for the new reality/variety show. Among eight celebrities, Choi Soo-jong and three are from Korea, while Sam Hammington and the other three are from different countries. Traveling to the various corners of Korea, they do games and experience diverse aspects of the beautiful nation. They make good rapport among them and create great comedic moments, which will make you roll on the ground laughing.