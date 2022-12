Not Available

Show Type: Comedy/Drama Three eleven-year-old children--black Randy, product-of-a-broken-home Nancy and leader Pete--grow up in a small California town, dealing with the typical problems of a '70s adolescent. This show was cancelled after 5 episodes.