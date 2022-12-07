Not Available

Friends (2002)

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Nobuhiro Doi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tomoko, a Japanese tourist, and Ji-Hoon, a South Korean film student, meet in Hong Kong. Despite a rocky meeting and their language barrier, they become good friends. In time, they eventually head back to their respective countries but only after exchanging email addresses – promising to keep in touch and eventually meet again. But with fate pushing them to see each other again, Tomoko decides to go to South Korea to meet Ji-hoon again but some problems occur.

Cast

Won BinKim Ji Hoon
Han Hye-jinPark Hye Jin
Lee Dong-gunPark Kyung Joo
Kyoko FukadaAsai Tomoko
Lee Ho-jaeJi Hoon's father
Yukiyoshi OzawaSakamaki Shouta

