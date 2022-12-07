Friends (2002)

Tomoko, a Japanese tourist, and Ji-Hoon, a South Korean film student, meet in Hong Kong. Despite a rocky meeting and their language barrier, they become good friends. In time, they eventually head back to their respective countries but only after exchanging email addresses – promising to keep in touch and eventually meet again. But with fate pushing them to see each other again, Tomoko decides to go to South Korea to meet Ji-hoon again but some problems occur.
|Won Bin
|Kim Ji Hoon
|Han Hye-jin
|Park Hye Jin
|Lee Dong-gun
|Park Kyung Joo
|Kyoko Fukada
|Asai Tomoko
|Lee Ho-jae
|Ji Hoon's father
|Yukiyoshi Ozawa
|Sakamaki Shouta
