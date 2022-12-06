Friends and Heroes

Not Available

Friends & Heroes is an animated series for children that helps to teach them the stories and morals of the Old and New Testaments. Set in around AD68 this show uses an innovative combination of 2D and 3D animation to uniquely tell the story of groups of Jewish and Christian children avoiding the persecution of the Roman Empire in the infant days of Christianity. While they strive to survive the bonds they make with their friends strengthen and their friendship develops. During their struggles they learn the stories of the Old and New Testaments. Also they learn that not only can the brave men in the stories be heroes but they can too.