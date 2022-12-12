Not Available

Friends Games

    High school student Katagiri Yuichi cares about friendship more than money because of his mother’s teachings. One day, Yuichi and his close friends, Shiho, Tenji, Makoto and Yutori, are suddenly forced to participate in a mysterious game of wits that involves a lot of money. It is supposed to be a simple game. However, friendships are unexpectedly tested under extreme conditions which triggers paranoia. The trick to clearing the game is to trust in friends. But will Yuichi and his friends choose money over friendship?

