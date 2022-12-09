Friends to Lovers?

Not Available

The series attempts to answer the age-old question, can dating your best friend be the key to lasting love or a recipe for disaster? From casual to complicated, innocent to intimate, this social experiment of the heart follows five sets of singles who take a leap of faith and try to become more than "just friends." Throughout the season the couples must deal with the unique challenges of dating such as awkward first kisses, tests of jealousy and the inevitable reveal to friends and family. While some count their years of friendship as the foundation for their relationship, others want to be swooned all over again.