Friendship is Witchcraft is an Abridged Series using material from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. It is a joint project headed by Jenny Nicholson and Griffin Lewis. Most of the voices are done by Jenny Nicholson while Griffin Lewis does the music, editing and sometimes the voices. Rather than directly parodying the show, it presents a version of the MLP universe where each character is just a bit...different. Twilight Sparkle is an obsessive fanfic author with very lofty ambitions when it comes to being a princess, Spike is a universally scorned target of abuse, Fluttershy is an insane cultist, Rarity is a PTSD-affected War Veteran devoted to said cult, Applejack a war criminal and a Southern stereotype (as written by a space alien), Rainbow Dash is self-absorbed to the point of sometimes speaking using her name alone, and Pinkie Pie is an orphan who just wants to be loved. Oh, and Sweetie Belle is a robot, but no one seems to have noticed. The resulting show almost feels like a pony version of Sealab 2021.