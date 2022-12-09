Not Available

In Fright Club, people with crippling fears, phobias and insecurities are thrown an incredible but terrifying lifeline. If they accept the challenge it will help them conquer their problem once and for all. But it will mean joining forces with fellow sufferers to face their worst fear head on. This is therapy at its most hard-core and its most rewarding. Each week, ten strangers with matching phobias take part in an extreme form of exposure therapy in an attempt to overcome their fears, with the support of psychologists Richard Reid and Rebecca Spelman. With just three days to conquer their fear, and the prospect of confronting their greatest nemesis as a group, tensions and emotions run high. From spiders, to heights, to birds, watch the inspirational stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary fears.