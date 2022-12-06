Not Available

Frisky Dingo is an eleven minute animated series airing on Adult Swim by Matt Thompson and Adam Reed, co-creators of the cult hit, Sealab 2021. Supervillain Killface is finding that, in theory, destroying the world seems like a lot of fun, but in actual practice, it is a very dull and complicated process. There are many boring details to work out such as media buys, budgets and marketing. Every great villain needs a nemesis. Enter billionaire playboy Xander Crews. As the superhero Awesome X, Xander seems to be doing everything he can to stop Killface, but actually he just wants to make it look that way so his action figure line stays in business.