A devastating car accident leaves Kai Xiang with no memory of who he or his wife Xiao Qi, is. In an effort to recover lost memories and rekindle their love, they decide to undertake the journey where they first fell in love; on the Trans-siberian railway. Together with Kai Xiang's best friend, Kenneth, the trio travels from Beijing to Moscow, each in search of answers to their own questions. However, retracing their steps and visiting old acquaintances only brings back painful memories of a mysterious woman and visions of her blood on his hands. The journey of a thousand miles may bring them answers, but at what cost?