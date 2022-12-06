From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series

Not Available

In this supernatural crime series, Seth Gecko and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard "Richie" Gecko, are wanted by the FBI and Texas Ranger Freddie Gonzalez after a bank robbery left several people, including policemen and Gonzalez's mentor Texas Ranger Earl McGraw, dead. Heading for the Mexico border pursued by Gonzalez, the Geckos encounter former minister Jacob Fuller and his family, whom they take hostage by commandeering the Fuller's RV. Drug lord Don Carlos reroutes them to a strip club populated by vampires that all must fight until dawn in order to survive.