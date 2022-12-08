Not Available

After years of failed attempts, aging gay writer Jimmy Randall finally sells his show "Guy Dubai: International Gay Spy" to the 18-year-old president of the only premium LGBT cable network, Here TV. However, Jimmy must hire an openly gay leading man or the series will not go forward. Jimmy casts sexy, talented Sam Decker...except Sam is secretly straight! To keep their show on the air, Jimmy and Sam must conspire to convince the network that they are a gay couple. From here on out, Sam is publicly an out man as he, Jimmy, a pool boy, a diva maid wannabe actress, the network president and his nanny/receptionist struggle every week to make a new television show...and in the process, a new family The show stars Terry Ray (who also created/wrote), Juliet Mills (QB VII, Nanny and the Professor, Passions), Suzanne Whang (House Hunters, Las Vegas), T.J. Hoban (It¹s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Adrian Gonzalez(August), and newcomers Austin Robert Miller and Michael Lanham. Guest stars include Julie Brown, Sam Pancake, Jesse Pepe, Emrhys Cooper, David Millbern, John J. Joseph, Anthony Marciona, Junade Khan, Gary Anthony Stennette, Spike Mayer, Billy Yoder, and Lorielle New. From Here On Out premieres on Here TV Premium on YouTube Friday, February 28th.