From Moscow to Magadan

In this entertaining series author and host Jelle Brandt Corstius travels around modern Russia and its satellite states in a quest for authentic and interesting stories that dominate the lives of ordinary Russians today. In the first series he travels from the west to the east part of Russia and visits the endless Russian countryside and villages. The first series has been succeeded by a second series titled From Moscow to Murmansk. In the second series, Jelle Brandt Corstius travels from north to south, along Russia’s biggest river, the Wolga. A journey that carries us through unknown cities such as Murmansk, Volgograd, Nizjni Novgorod. This series is brought from the Russian perspective and the ideological vacuum, in which again Jelle manages to highlight an unknown side of Russia. Jelle for example visits the city Dzerzhinsk, one of the most polluted cities of the world. The factories are causing a high degree of pollution and the average life expectancy is forty-two years.