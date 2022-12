Not Available

In the successful first series 'From Moscow to Magadan' Jelle Brandt Corstius traveled from West to East, with the emphasis on the endless Russian countryside and countless villages. In the new second series he travels from North to South Russia along the largest river of Russia, the Volga. A journey that takes you along relatively unknown metropolises like Murmansk, Volgograd, Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod, but he also visited Moscow and Petersburg.