From Spain With Love

Live the culinary culture of Spain through the eyes of gourmand Annie Sibonney, as she experiences the sun-drenched beaches of Mallorca to the rugged Pyrenees, the quaint fishing villages of Galicia to cosmopolitan Madrid. Annie introduces us to everyone from the local restaurateurs and the fishermen to the grandmothers and Michelin-starred chefs. She takes us inside their lives and their culture and we experience first-hand this country's extraordinary love affair with food. Join in Annie's passion and participate in a true celebration of Spanish food and life.