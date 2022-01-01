From the Edge With Peter Lik

Not Available

Join one of the world's most acclaimed photographers in a brand-new action adventure nature series slated to debut on March 31, 2011 at 8PM on The Weather Channel. Hosted by Peter Lik, a native of Australia and one of the world's most awarded and collected fine art photographers, the show documents his odyssey across the United States in search of nature's most dramatic landscapes. The camera follows as he visits locations as varied as the volcanoes of Hawaii to the snows of Alaska's Denali National Park, often while battling or embracing the weather in his quest for the perfect shot. Throughout his travels, Lik reveals the country in a whole new perspective, capturing its diverse climates and natural beauty through his lens. "Bringing viewers along on my travels across the beautiful country will allow them to see parts of America that many have not had the pleasure of experiencing," says Lik. Bringing weather to life The show - the network's first foray into original programming - was inspired in part by the thousands of viewers who share their passion for capturing Mother Nature by sending in their own photos to The Weather Channel and weather.com every week. This natural connection between photography and weather comes to life through the camera lens of Master Photographer Peter Lik, whose unique point of view will give viewers an amazing look at the country and some of its most treasured landscapes. Throughout the 13-episode season, Lik will travel far and wide across the country, to places as varied as the Big Island of Hawaii, the mountains of Montana and the awe-inspiring vistas of Arizona’s Grand Canyon, among many others.