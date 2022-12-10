From the Lips to the Heart

Not Available

Dudaktan Kalbe is a Turkish television series. It stars Burak Hakki and Asli Tandogan. It is the television adaptation of Reşat Nuri Güntekin's famous novel, "Dudaktan Kalbe". He was one of the most popular writers of his period and was also a prominent name in the history of Turkish literature and drama. "Dudaktan Kalbe" recalls the pathos and romance of Leo Tolstoy's novels. It was published in 1923 and focuses on the struggle between ethics, loyalty, love and ambition. The television series ran for two seasons. This series is currently airing in Serbia as Plač violine on Prva TV at 19:20.