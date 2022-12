Not Available

Front and Center is the critically-acclaimed concert series that was launched in the Spring of 2012. The original one hour, commercial-free, all-music program airs nationwide on public television. Through the years it has presented an eclectic mix of Grammy winning, multi-platinum selling industry vets and chart toppers, including the likes of Jack Johnson, Train, The Avett Brothers, Cyndi Lauper, the Goo Goo Dolls and more.