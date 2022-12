Not Available

From the executive producer that brought The 1900 House and The 1940s House, and later Manor House and Colonial House is Frontier House about three modern families living the life of the 1883 American west. They have to work very hard for five months building cabins, planting crops, churning butter, chopping wood, harvesting hay, and preparing for winter in the Montana wilderness. It's sort of a mix of Little House on the Prairie and Survivor.