Frontier of Dreams is a major 13-part documentary series which brings together the voices of our country, past and present. It tells the story of New Zealand/Aotearoa through the eyes of people who came to our shores and made New Zealand their home, the people who found and shaped the land, who witnessed momentous and terrible events, and participated in our greatest celebrations and triumphs. Together they weave a rich and dramatic picture, from our geological origins to the arrival of the 21st Century. It is a story of war and peace, ecstasy and despair, and the key people, turning points and events which make us who we are today.