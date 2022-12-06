Frontline (1994)

Not Available

Frontline is a satirical comedy on Current Affairs. From the anchor Mike Moore who believes he does all the work (but just reads the autocue) to the egotistic reporter Brooke Vandenberg and the troubles of the other staff (not to mention horrible Friday Night Entertainer Elliot Rhodes) After two years, the show did a thing related only to sci-fi programs, by skipping forward a number of years. The show, however, maintained it's high quality and is one of the Top Australian shows ever made. From Season 2 onwards, there are no specific writing credits as Cilauro, Kennedy, Sitch and Gleisner wrote in practically all episodes. The same is said for directing.