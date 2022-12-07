Not Available

Frontline Battle Machines with Mike Brewer takes a unique look into the life of soldiers and their machinery in the field of battle. Across the series, you will see first-hand how technology has transformed the modern battlefield as Mike meets the men and women who operate the equipment under hostile conditions. Each show features three to four key items of equipment, exploring The Weapons, The Vehicles and The Aircraft used by British and Allied troops today, and Mike personally tests each machine or weapon on various stages of his incredible journey from Camp Bastion to the Front Line.