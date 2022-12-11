Not Available

Frontlines presents a roll call of desperate courage: Midway, Anzio, Monte Cassino, Omaha, Hill 112, Bastogne, Iwo Jima and Berlin. Moments and locations where luck and quick thinking often proved as critical as planning and firepower. Compelling first person testimony, unique location demonstrations, cutting edge analysis and vivid storytelling bring these crucial frontlines alive, dispelling the myths. Told not only from the foxhole, bunker or cockpit, but also by those in the vital support roles. This exhilarating series takes us around the globe, bringing the experience to life from all angles, providing particular insights to the often-crude medical treatments and psychological trauma.Frontlines takes you deep into the heart of the action, to reveal the turning points in some of the war's most decisive confrontations.