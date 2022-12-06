Not Available

Frost on Saturday was the show that effectively broke the strike and turned on London Weekend Television on August 3, 1968. The day before, the unions pulled the plug on the first intended LWT show, We Have Ways of Making You Laugh. But Frank Muir, LWT's Head of Light Entertainment, stepped in. He was the floor director for the debut of Frost on Saturday. Real crews took over within three weeks and kept the series going through 1969. There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details.