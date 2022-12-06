Fruits Basket

Not Available

Tohru Honda is a cheerful 16 year old girl. She was orphaned when her mother was killed in a car accident. Not wanting to burden anyone, she buys a tent and begins to live in a forest. She is determined to finish school in order to fulfill her mother's last wish. It turns out that the land Tohru is living on belongs to the Sohma family. She is quickly invited to live in the Sohma house (all males), as long as she is willing to cook and clean. One of the Sohma's, Yuki, is the most popular boy at Tohru's high school. He is swooned by girls constantly and is even referred to as the "prince" of the school. His cousins Shigure, Yuki's guardian, and Kyo make up the rest of the household. Tohru knows that her living environment is out of the normal, but things turn out to get stranger. The members of the Sohma family are possessed by animals and they turn into their true selves when they are embraced by the opposite sex! You can imagine Tohru's surprise when she witnesses