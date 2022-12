Not Available

After the company SAKITA had been working at has gone out of business, he returns to his hometown in a regional city for a second start as the head of a call-girl business, "Fruits Delivery Service." This drama tells the tale of a group of women who, being poor and faced with a variety of life situations, have no alternative but to work at that service. It is a work that calls into question how to deal with distortions in society.