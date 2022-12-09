Fuben na Benriya

Not Available

Young scriptwriter Takeyama Jun is headed for Furano by a highway express bus. He had left Tokyo in disgust after an argument with the director on the set over liberties taken with a scene that he had put all his feelings into. He had intended to go to Furano, where he recalls a leading scriptwriter who had once dropped out halfway through a drama series, lives. However, he is stranded in an obscure, rural Hokkaido town because of a snow blizzard. He gets off the bus and searches for lodging but cannot find one. After many twists and turns, Takeyama finally arrives at a pub. He is bewildered to receive a welcome, but ends up drinking until he loses his memory. The next morning, Takeyama wakes up in a tree house in the woods. This is the office of the odd job business run by Matsui Hideo and Umemoto Soichi, whom he had met at the pub that he stopped by. Takeyama learns that yesterday night’s welcome had arisen because of some misunderstanding. He wants to get to Furano without delay, but he has lost his memory together with his mobile phone and wallet. Now he has no choice but to stay in this town. One thing leads to another and he ends up being roped in to help clear the snow … …