Fudêncio e Seus Amigos is a Brazilian animated television series created by Thiago Martins, Marco Pavão and Flávia Boggio for MTV Brasil. The series premiered on August 23, 2005, and has released six seasons. Fudêncio born as a doll that appeared in the programs of João Gordo. When MTV Brasil started showing Brazilian animated television series, the character received his own show. The series is known for its black comedy and cameos from various personalities.