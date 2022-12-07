Not Available

Fugoh Keiji

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

What do you get when you mix a granddaughter from an extremely rich family with crime, murder, and a passion for law and justice? Kanbe Miwako, a granddaughter of a super rich millionaire becomes a detective and starts working at a male dominant police station. Her fancy fashion, elegant manners, and upper-class attitudes constantly gets on the nerves of the old-fashioned coworkers. However, to everyone’s surprise, Miwako’s unique investigation lead by an ultra rich sense of value becomes the key to solve mysterious cases, one by one!

Kyoko FukadaMiwako Kanbe
Kazuma SuzukiTetsuya Saruwatari
Ryuji SaineiSeiichi Nishijima
Shinji YamashitaKumanari Kumakura
Takeshi MasuYoshikazu Tsuruoka
Kazuyuki AijimaTorahiko Kitsunezuka

