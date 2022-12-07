Fugoh Keiji

Not Available

What do you get when you mix a granddaughter from an extremely rich family with crime, murder, and a passion for law and justice? Kanbe Miwako, a granddaughter of a super rich millionaire becomes a detective and starts working at a male dominant police station. Her fancy fashion, elegant manners, and upper-class attitudes constantly gets on the nerves of the old-fashioned coworkers. However, to everyone’s surprise, Miwako’s unique investigation lead by an ultra rich sense of value becomes the key to solve mysterious cases, one by one!