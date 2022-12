Not Available

Fuji TV airs 3 of famous mystery writer Keigo Higashino's early novels : - 11 Moji no Satsujin (Fuji TV / 2011) A mystery writer (Hiromi Nagasaku) becomes involved in a murder case after the death of her lover. - Brutus no Shinzo (Fuji TV / 2011) An elite researcher (Tatsuya Fujiwara) dreams of committing the perfect crime. - Kairoutei Satsujin Jiken (Fuji TV / 2011) A woman (Takako Tokiwa) risks her life to exact revenge for her murdered lover.