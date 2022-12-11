Fujoshi, Ukkari Gei ni Kokuru

Not Available

Jun is an 18-year-old high school student. He hides the fact that he is gay from his mother and other people. Miura-san is a classmate of Jun. She likes reading books about BL (genre depicting homoerotic stories). Jun tells Miura-san that BL is just fantasy and that gayness in real life is dirty. Miura-san tells Jun that his remark is offensive to gay people. Nevertheless, Jun and Miura-san become close. Jun becomes interested in Miura-san, and Miura-san begins to have feelings for Jun. One day, Miura-san tells Jun that she likes him.