Fukatsu Eri no Black Comedy

It's a short experimental series (20 episodes about 5-10 min each), which blends drama and animation. The main actress and narrator - Fukatsu Eri. It's a funny, though a little bit experimental show starring Fukatsu Eri (known from Koi no Chikara, Change, Akunin movie) - in every episode she portrays somebody else, narrates the animated parts and even sings the ending song. "Fukatsu Eri's Black Comedy" is a great watch for everybody, who like the more bitter kind of laughter; fans of wide talent of Eri Fukatsu, and anyone interested in more experimental kind of television drama, which provides different techniques of filming as well as animated episodes.