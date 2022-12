Not Available

Michael Palin's journey through all the countries bordering the Pacific Ocean was anything but 'pacific' as blizzards, Bogotá's Bullet Street and Alaskan abandonment pushed him and the crew to the limit. But there was time for adventure including crawling through the Viet Cong's Cu Chi tunnels, sharing a feast with headhunters in Borneo and helicoptering into New Zealand's Tasman glacier.