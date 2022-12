Not Available

In recent years, we've seen just how unpredictable - and dangerous - weather can be. Flash floods. Tsunamis. Class 5 hurricanes. Freak ice storms. Catastrophic mudslides. Nature has not only changed the face of the Earth, but also the lives of those who've found themselves in its fierce path. With award-winning and never-before-seen footage, Full Force Nature captures extreme weather in all its terrible beauty, and the stories of those who've survived it.