Full House is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin for ABC. The show chronicles a widowed father, who enlists his best friend and his brother-in-law to help raise his three daughters. It aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995, broadcasting eight seasons and 192 episodes.
|John Stamos
|Jesse Katsopolis
|Bob Saget
|Danny Tanner
|Dave Coulier
|Joey Gladstone
|Candace Cameron Bure
|D.J. Tanner
|Jodie Sweetin
|Stephanie Tanner
|Lori Loughlin
|Rebecca Katsopolis
