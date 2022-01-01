Not Available

Full House

  • Comedy
  • Family

Miller/Boyett Productions

Full House is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin for ABC. The show chronicles a widowed father, who enlists his best friend and his brother-in-law to help raise his three daughters. It aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995, broadcasting eight seasons and 192 episodes.

John StamosJesse Katsopolis
Bob SagetDanny Tanner
Dave CoulierJoey Gladstone
Candace Cameron BureD.J. Tanner
Jodie SweetinStephanie Tanner
Lori LoughlinRebecca Katsopolis

