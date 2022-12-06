Full Metal Panic!

Not Available

Kaname Chidori is your average teen in modern Japan. At least, that's what she thought before a boy named Souske Sagara began following her around, acting like a totally paranoid military freak! Things start to be explained when her school trip is hijacked and taken to North Korea, where Kaname is kidnapped and told that she is a Whispered. the Whispered are genetic anomalies, beings born with vast amounts of incredibly advanced knowlegde of math, science, and technology. Souske comes to rescue her, revealing that he is a trained specialist in the secret military organization MITHRIL, sworn to protect the world and guard the Whispered from being misused by terrorists. Now with the knowledge of what she is and what Souske was sent to do, can she make her way through high school in one piece?