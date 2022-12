Not Available

Ferit Aslan is a very successful businessman, and is extremely organized. He wants the same manner of organization in both his private and professional life. Nazli who is studying gastronomy needs to find a job immediately as she is responsible for covering the expenses of the home she shares with her friend and sister. She is a stubborn and adamant personality, so she has a tough time keeping a job. Both completely opposites, meet each other in this series.