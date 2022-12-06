Full Tilt Poker's Learn From The Pros

Not Available

Full Tilt Poker is sponsoring a 26 episode instructional poker series. Created in the hopes of teaching the mainstream how to play poker in just one half hour, "Learn From The Pros" will be hosted by Chris Rose from the FSN's "Best Damn Sports Show Period" and Full Tilt Poker's very own pro player Howard Lederer. Each episode will reportedly involve Team Full Tilt members analyzing and explaining one specific Texas Hold'em strategy. Featured members will include Chris "Jesus" Ferguson, Erik Seidel, Phil Ivey, John Juanda, Erick Lindgren, Jennifer Harman, and Clonie Gowen. In addition, Daniel Negreanu, Annie Duke and Gus Hansen are expected to make guest appearances. The show will see the pros sitting in on roundtable discussions covering a variety of poker topics and telling personal stories. Topics covered will include going all-in, chip tricks, beginner's blunders, and a poker pop quiz.