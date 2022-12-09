Not Available

Full-Time Expert

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

G.CMay Animation & Film

In the multiplayer online game Glory, Ye Xiu is regarded as a textbook and a top-tier pro-player. However, due to a myriad of reasons, he is kicked from the team. After leaving the pro scene, he finds work in an Internet Cafe as a manager. When Glory launches its tenth server, he throws himself in to the game once more. Possessing ten years of experience, the memories of his past, and an incomplete, self-made weapon, his return along the road to the summit begins!

Cast

Xin Teng
Chao Wei
Su Shangqing
宝木中阳 Bao Mu Zhong Yang

