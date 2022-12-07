Fuma no Kojiro

Not Available

Hakuo Academy used to be a prestigious high school, and famous for martial arts. However, because the rival school, Seishikan, lured superior students by dirty way, Hakuo Academy was going to decline. In order to recover from the situation, Hokujo Hikoko, the chairperson of the boards of the director, sent a massager to the Fuma Village. Fuma Clan was a ninja group, and it was said that they could run several thousands miles a day, they could hear a needle drop three miles away, and they could tell apart one's face a mile away in darkness, etc. The leader of Fuma sent Kojiro to the academy. What was waiting for him at school was fight against Yasha Clan that worked for Seishikan and the strongest enemy Asuka Musashi. Musashi was fighting for a little sister who was suffering from incurable disease.