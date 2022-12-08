Not Available

15 contestants from all over the world vying to be the grand prize winner of NT$1 million! Contestants will traverse Taiwan taking part in a series of tasks that will force them to push their mental and physical boundaries. Hailing from Australia, Europe, Philippines, the UK, and the US, the well-travelled contestants are all eager to do whatever it takes to be the winner of FUN TAIWAN CHALLENGE. From exploring Taipei relying solely on the help of local residents to engaging in an aboriginal sports meet to attempting Chinese calligraphy in Tainan, each episode sees the contestants facing a different challenge and the unwelcome prospect of being eliminated at the end. Winners of each task, however, will be rewarded with fine food and luxury accommodation for their efforts.