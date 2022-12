Not Available

Funland is a disturbingly funny new thriller,from BAFTA award-winning writer, Simon Ashdown, and Jeremy Dyson, multi-award-winning writer of The League of Gentlemen. Set in Blackpool over one long weekend, Funland plunges you into the black heart of the resort town, bringing the saucy seaside postcard screaming into the twenty-first century.Join the characters on a mysterious journey where nothing is quite what it seems.