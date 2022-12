Not Available

Each week, Funniest Wins competitors – both professionals and amateurs – will learn a different comedy style, guided by Marlon Wayans and guests who will include Wayans’ comedian friends or family members. The aspiring comedians will test what they’ve been shown in front of an audience, with one person being eliminated until only one remains. The winner will receive a cash prize and an online series for Wayans’ site WhatTheFunny.com.