Oxygen Media brings the laughs with its humorous, irreverent docu-series “Funny Girls”. The series follows the professional and personal lives of six female comics in Los Angeles who are climbing their way to the top of the stand-up ladder. While the comediennes differ in their levels of experience, styles of comedy and ultimate career goals, they share the ambition – and the passion – needed to make it in the City of Dreams. From working multiple jobs, to clashing with parents’ expectations, to yet another bad date, the comics provide a fresh, witty perspective on experiences to which young millennial women can relate.