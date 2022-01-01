Not Available

Für alle Fälle Stefanie is an German medical drama television series created by Werner Krämer that aired on Sat.1 from May 15, 2005 to August 29, 2005. It was produced by Novafilm Fernsehproduktion. Für alle Fälle Stefanie follows the professional and personal life of nurse Stefanie Engel, then Stephanie Wilde and for a short time Fanny 'Stephanie' Stephan. The show was a giant success for the network and had around seven, in later years, five million viewers on a weekly basis. It won the Goldene Kamera award in 1997 and the Bavarian TV Award in 1996.