Fur TV is a British sitcom about the residents of Furry Avenue, where people and puppets live side-by-side. The main characters are three puppet housemates - Lapeno, a diminutive but sauve ladies' man; the quiet, lazy, but loyal "Fat Ed", Eddie; and Mervin, a naive loser who's always having to be… More rescued by his friends. Fur TV won the BBC Greenlight Award for new comedy in 2003. The pilot aired on BBC2 in 2004, however MTV picked the show up and the brand new series premiered in 2008