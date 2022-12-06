Fushigi Yuugi

Not Available

Miaka, a junior high school student in Tokyo, has normal problems: fights with her mom, entrance exams, and deciding where's she's going to go eat with her friends. Then, she finds a mysterious book, the Universe of the Four Gods, in the library, and her life is changed forever when she and her friend Yui are transported into the book! Upon arriving in this new universe, the girls are immediately attacked by would-be slavers. Lucky for them that a dashing young man happens to be around! Saved from the would-be slavers, both girls are enthralled with him, but all he's really after is money! When Miaka isn't looking, both Tamahome and Yui vanish. Could he have kidnapped her to sell her for money? Unbeknownst to Miaka, Yui has been sucked back into the real world. Back in the library, all she can do is read on as her childhood friend sets out for the city to find the mysterious young boy and save her friend. But what awaits for Miaka isn't what either of the girls expect - and now Miaka's only way back to her world is to become the Priestess of Suzaku and save their world.