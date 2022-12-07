Future GPX Cyber Formula Saga

Not Available

After his disappointing loss in the last round of the 14th Cyber Formula World Grand Prix, which causes him the championship, Hayato Kazami decides that he needs a change and switches over to the Sugo Garland SF-03 for the 15th Cyber Formula World Grand Prix while he waits for the newest Asurada design. However, his hope to make up for the past year's letdown was made difficult when Aoi ZIP Formula had a major restructuring and brought in Kyoshiro Nagumo as the new president of the team. The new car that he brought to the team, drove by newcomer Phil Fritz, is seemingly unbeatable...